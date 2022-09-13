2012 MacBook Pro still worth? Meet the Apple notebook | notebooks

The MacBook Pro 2012 is an Apple notebook that was launched in Brazil ten years ago. At the time of launch, the device was one of the best on the market in its segment. Today, however, when compared to more current models, it has its limitations, but it can still be a good option for those who are keen to buy an Apple laptop and cannot afford to spend that much. The device offers a compact 13.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Inside, it has standard memory of 4 GB expandable up to 8 GB of RAM and Core i5 or i7 processors from the factory.

The used MacBook Pro can be found in the range of R$3,000 to R$3,500 in online stores. By way of comparison, the latest MacBook Air, with an M2 chip, starts at R$13,299 on the manufacturer’s website. Check out the full datasheet of the apple laptop and find out if the MacBook Pro 2012 is still worth buying today.

MacBook Pro Technical Specifications (2012)

Screen: 13.3 inch LCD

Resolution: 1280×800 (native)

Processors: Intel Core i5 and i7 dual core

Memory: 4GB to 8GB RAM

Storage: HD 500GB or 750GB

Dimensions: 2.41 (height) x 32.5 (width) x 22.7 (depth) cm

Weight: 2.06 kg

Graphics Card: Intel HD 4000

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, FireWire, USB, Thunderbolt, Headphone, SDXC card slot

Battery: Up to seven hours of wireless browsing

Operating System: OS X Mountain Lion

Price: BRL 3,000 to BRL 3,500 (used)

Apple has always been known for its equipment with a modern design, with the most compact and light structure that the technology of the time allows. In the dimensions of the MacBook Pro (2012), we have 2.41 (height with the lid closed) x 32.5 (width) x 22.7 (depth) cm. The weight was already light in 2012 at 2.06 kg, but if we compare it to the latest MacBook Air, it all looks very robust. That’s because the thickness of the Air is only 1.13 cm with a weight of only 1.24 kg, that is, the measurements were practically cut in half in these ten years.

About the keyboard, the 2012 model also features the backlit pattern, which helps to type in low light environments.

To talk about performance, first it is worth noting the processor technology: the 2012 MacBook has versions with Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7, which are not lacking compared to many current notebooks on the market. However, Apple’s most modern laptops stopped using Intel chipsets and started using their own graphics support, with the M1 and M2 line chips. The advantage lies in the quality and processing speed, which promises to be optimized as these processors are designed exclusively for Apple machines.

Regarding the maximum RAM capacity, the most current model of the Air can integrate up to 24 GB of memory. Meanwhile, the 2012 MacBook Pro only comes in at 8GB. Likewise, file storage has also undergone major change. The 2012 computer comes with a 500 GB or 750 GB HD, while the latest Apple notebooks are integrated with an SSD that supports up to 2 TB.

So, for those looking for high performance from an Apple machine, you may be a little disappointed with the results of the 2012 Pro – even more so because it is a used product, which has been on the market for ten years, and which has probably already suffered natural wear and tear. hardware over time.

The display comes with a compact 13.3-inch LCD, which may be interesting for those looking for a less robust notebook. The native resolution leaves something to be desired, with only 1280 x 800 pixels – which is not even Full HD. To give you an idea, the latest MacBook Air offers a similar screen of 13.6 inches and a native resolution of 2560 x 1664 pixels.

Thus, to watch movies and series on the computer screen, the user may end up being at a disadvantage in the 2012 model. This is because the most popular streams, such as Netflix, already offer content in Full HD — or even with higher resolutions.

One of the great advantages of buying a notebook is its portability. For this, it is interesting that it can last for many hours away from the outlet, and the 2012 MacBook Pro promises to last for up to seven hours of navigation. However, considering that the battery is one of the items that suffer the most wear over time, it is natural that this duration drops considerably after ten years of using the device. It may be necessary to change the charging system to be able to use it off the socket.

The latest MacBook Air will likely deliver more performance in this regard. That’s because the manufacturer’s website points to up to 15 hours of browsing away from the outlet, more than double the 2012 model — and that’s without the natural wear and tear, for being a new computer.

The connectivity aspect is the most advantageous in the MacBook Pro 2012. It comes very complete, with Wi-Fi internet network, Bluetooth wireless pairing and Ethernet ports. To complete, the notebook still comes with Thunderbolt (communications interface developed by Intel with technical assistance from Apple), headphone jack and even SDXC card input, which was commonly used in digital camera storage at the time.

The 2012 MacBook Pro came standard with the OS X Mountain Lion operating system, released in July 2012. Ten years later and nine extra versions of the system released, Apple is already on macOS Monterey. Keeping your software up to date is one of the most important habits you can do to keep your Apple product safe. After so long, the manufacturer no longer allows older machines access to newer platforms. This is because they end up demanding more performance from the machine.

macOS Mojave, released in 2018, had already capped the cut line for 2012 and newer computers. Meanwhile, the latest operating system, macOS Monterey, only allows you to integrate MacBook Pro released in 2015 or later. That is, the 2012 computer no longer has operating system updates from Apple.

The MacBook Pro (2012) can be found used in the range between R$3,000 to R$3,500. As an old product and discontinued by Apple, new models are not available. Apple’s technical assistance is also no longer valid after all this time, especially since it is a second-hand product. However, the user can use one of the online support channels to try to answer questions.

