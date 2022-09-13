3 tweaks to make Chrome more secure; you need to adopt them TODAY

Internet privacy is a topic that has been debated for some time. In Brazil, laws are beginning to be applied to regulate and adjust how data should be used. the browser of GoogleChrome, also went that way and adjusted some settings to make the experience safer for your personal data.

Internet security must always be strengthened when it comes to personal data. Such data are sought after targets by criminals who use them to create fake accounts, apply for loans, purchase online, etc.

1. Disable the option to automatically save passwords

When entering a site, when entering your password for the first time or even your credit card, at the top appears a message that asks and asks for your permission to save your password and login directly. As practical as it may be in theory, there is always a danger when an unwanted person enters your account.

To disable:

Click on settings. It will appear in the browser inside those three dots that are stacked, , next to your Gmail account in the upper-right corner. In settings, go to “Autocomplete”. It will be in the second column and just below the first option. Go to Manager passwords and if applicable, after disabling passwords, disable saving your credit card. Disable the first two options: “offer to save passwords” and “Auto login”. Done. The message will no longer appear

2. Constantly clear your browser history

Chrome history is well mapped. Some options within it may be deselected and some data may remain. The user chooses, in the same way he defines the cleaning time: weekly, monthly or the last 24 hours.

Cleaning is important as many sites that you are no longer using still have their cookies stored, in addition to making the computer a little faster in the browser.

To change the configuration:

Click in the upper right corner, on those three points already mentioned Scroll down to “history” Go to remove browsing data Choose between basic and advanced option. The advanced option includes more options to check such as your saved passwords. Afterwards, make sure you have chosen the right period. Go to “remove data”. Ready. You cleared your history!

3. Access Chrome’s Privacy Guide

Chrome has released a very interesting customization option thinking about the experience of each one and its customization. Her focus is on explaining some important points to make the average user easily understand what has a lot of built-in value, which is privacy.

To access: