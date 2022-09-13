4 Valuable Features of Google Maps

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Available for Android and iPhone (iOS), Google Maps is one of the most popular apps in the world when it comes to GPS navigation. In addition to route indications, the application provides other incredibly useful functions for everyday life. To learn more about some of the most useful functions of Google Mapscheck out the full article!

4 very useful features of Google Maps:

Status of buses, subways and trains

One of the very useful functions of Google Maps is the function that shows users an estimate of the capacity of buses, trains and subways. Thus, it is possible to consult the departure and arrival time of each one of them, according to your interest.

In addition, it is also possible to visualize the route that will be traveled by the means of transport and visualize how the traffic is in a certain region, at that moment.

Timeline

Using your location history, Google Maps will be able to show you your timeline, with all the places and routes visited. This database will be available with information that you can search through a date, or country, city and even the means of transport used.

To make use of this tool, go to your profile in the app, located in the upper right field. It will provide you with some options, including “your timeline”. Select it and review your steps.

Help to find where you parked your car

Finding the spot where you left your car sounds simple, but sometimes it can take forever. What many don’t know is that you can use Google Maps to remember where you left your car.

For that, just save parking locationas below:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the app Google Maps; tap on blue dot which shows where you are; tap on Save parking.

Ready! The parking spot will be saved on Google Maps until you remove it.

For find the location where you parked:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the app Google Maps; In the search bar find and select the Parking place; tap on routes.

For move your parking spot you should proceed as below:

On your Android phone or tablet, open the app Google Maps; Tap the search bar Parking place; At the bottom, tap parking place Change location; To remove your parking spot from Maps, tap Clear.

Occupation of Locations

Through Google Maps it is also possible to consult, in real time, the capacity of a place you wish to visit. So, before deciding on a restaurant, or other establishment you want to go to, just view it on Maps to find out how crowded the place is. However, it is worth noting that not all locations registered in the app have this function.

