7 controversial Hollywood actor choices

whitewashing, this term was very much in vogue for some time, but it was lost due to the forgetfulness of some people. Recently, we have seen a wave of great hatred for casting choices in Hollywood productions, since films like The Little Mermaid and series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has received a shower of criticism because the casting is different from the original works.

Remembering is living and that’s why we’re going to bring some cases of films that suffered whitening and that, in many cases, didn’t even have a criticism from the public, check it out!

ORSON WELLES IN OTHELLO

the character of William Shakespeare in the play of 1603, Othello: The Moor of Venice, was black. However, representations of him have always been made by white men, initiated by Orson Welles in 1951 who had done blackfacethat is, he painted his face black to give life to the role.

Othello was only played by a black actor in 1995, when Lawrence Fishburne gave his face to the character.

JOHN WAYNE IN BLOOD OF THE BARBARIANS

This one is one of the most absurd and controversial representations of whitewashing in Hollywood, because John Waynefamous for his cowboy roles in westerns, brought to life none other than the legendary Mongolian dictator Genghis Khan in the long blood of the barbarians in 1956, making the call yellow face which is a stereotypical representation of the yellow peoples of the east.

MICKEY ROONEY IN LUXURY DOLL

Another well-remembered role when it comes to yellow face is that of Mickey Rooney in luxury dollfilm that immortalized Audrey Hepburn and which brought out a completely outrageous version of a Japanese man named Yunioshi, who was one of the protagonist’s neighbors in the work. The director Blake Edwards came to apologize for the casting of the actor in interviews.

ANGELINA JOLIE AT THE PRICE OF COURAGE

This one is one of the most unacceptable on the list, since we had a very radical change from the actress cast to the cast and the figure represented.

Mariane Pearl is a French journalist who had a Cuban mother and was the wife of Daniel Pearl, also a journalist, killed by Pakistanis in 2002. Mariane is a black woman, with brown eyes and curly hair and Jolie is white, with straight hair and light eyes. Angelina painted her skin, changed her hair and used lenses to portray the protagonist, which was a great absurdity.

ROONEY MARA IN PETER PAN

Following the Hollywood whitewashing list, we have the case of Rooney Mara in Peter Pan.

In 2015, the feature had its debut and the character Tiger Lily, who is indigenous, was represented by the actress who is white, which caused a lot of criticism from the public. Rooney Mara herself apologized for what happened and said that she regretted having played you, as she did not want to be part of the whitening movement that had taken place.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON IN GHOST IN THE SHELL

Another case that was talked about was the casting of Scarlett Johansson in Ghost In The Shellbecause the whole plot takes place in Japan and the protagonist mokoto was Americanized.

The rain of criticism was notorious, which brought curiosity, but it didn’t work out with the film being detonated from all sides.

TILDA SWINTON IN DOCTOR STRANGE

Tilda Swinton is wonderful and talented, however, your choice to Doctor Strange was controversial because the elder is an Asian character. The fact of having a woman in the role was daring, however, it could be an Asian, since we have very talented actresses that could be part of the cast.

NAT WOLFF IN DEATH NOTE

Last but not least, the Netflix is one of the most important companies in the fight for diversity and has opened many doors to have opportunities for non-white actors and actresses.

It made no sense for the plot to take place in the United States, nor for the entire cast to be replaced, especially Light Yagami, which are marked by their Japanese origins. The film, in addition to being terrible, had a very poorly cast cast.

