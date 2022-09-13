7 Netflix Action Movies For You Who Enjoyed Watching ‘Triple 9’

While not Netflix original (and not new either, having been released in 2016), triple 9 has been one of the main highlights of all Netflix action movies recently, being one of the most watched of the genre in Brazil today.

Before, if you haven’t heard about the movie yet, take the opportunity to know a little about it below. Triple 9 which can serve as a good option for you who are new to the action genre.

About triple 9

After a series of blackmail by the Russian mafia, a group of corrupt cops and a gang of criminals who were at odds agree to work together to rob a bank.

As the plan is practically a suicide attack on a heavily guarded bank, the criminals and the police devise a strategy to distract the police while the robbery is carried out. But does the plan work as expected?

Next, see the 7 action movies available on Netflix for you who liked to watch triple 9.

Master’s Trick — 2013

A group of illusionists are under investigation when their bank robberies are discovered. FBI Detective Dylan Hobbs (Mark Ruffalo), along with Alma Dray (Mélaine Laurent) and Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman), is determined to capture everyone involved no matter what, starting a relentless chase around the world. world.

Code to Hell — 1998

A 9-year-old autistic boy, whose parents ended up murdered after accidentally deciphering a series of leaked US government security codes, is investigated by an FBI agent, who discovers several secrets and intriguing details surrounding the case. .

The Darkest Hour — 2012

Years after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, a CIA agent, who works in the interrogation of captured terrorists, is willing to follow through with her mission to find and capture the most wanted and dangerous man in the world: Osama Bin-Laden. The film is based on real events.

Gemini Project — 2019

Henry Brogan (Will Smith) is one of the most dangerous assassins in the world and ends up being the target of a mysterious agent who can be more lethal and agile than he can imagine. Eventually, the assassin discovers that the agent is actually a younger, more powerful cloned version of himself, created precisely to finish off Henry.

The Price of a Ransom — 1996

Tom Mullen (Mel Gibson) is an airline owner who has managed to amass a huge amount of money over the years thanks to his hard work. However, when his son ends up being kidnapped, the criminals ask for a total of US$ 2 million dollars to carry out the ransom.

With the help of his wife and an FBI agent, Tom decides to hand over his fortune to get his son back. But the plan ends up not going as planned and the money was never delivered to the criminals. Being impatient, Tom decides to pay an even greater amount to whoever manages to rescue his son and put an end to the kidnappers.

Sicario: No Man’s Land — 2015

An FBI agent is assigned to a covert operation in the chaotic and dangerous zone between the US and Mexico border with the main objective being to take down a drug kingpin that operates close to the region.

Joining a group of agents selected for the mission, led by a mysterious person with a troubled past, young Kate (Emily Blunt) will have all her ideals put to the test.

Rambo: Until the End — 2019

After a chaotic, bloody and violent life, Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) lives on a small ranch trying to put his dark past behind him. But when a family who lived close to him is kidnapped by a super-dangerous Mexican cartel, Rambo decides he won’t let the family be massacred, so he recovers all his military strength to save the family and end all the criminals involved. .

