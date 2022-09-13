Abel Ferreira sues Mauro Cezar, who said that the Portuguese coach had ‘colonizer’s vision’

Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, sued Mauro Cezar Pereira, and asked for compensation of R$ 50 thousand for moral damages. The reason for the process would be the journalist’s opinion given in a program of “Jovem Pan”. Mauro said that the Portuguese would have a “colonizer’s vision”. The information was published by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from “O Globo”.

The action was filed at the 17th Civil Court of São Paulo, this Monday, two months after the journalist’s statement. In July, Abel commented on a case of indiscipline by Gabriel Véron, who had been caught drinking straight from the mouth of the bottle in a party.

– I’ve told them several times that the Brazilian player is technically by far the best I’ve ever played. By far, the best I’ve ever played, but mentally they have a lot to evolve, a lot, in terms of education, in terms of training as men. I’ve also said it here, because they don’t have this training, they sometimes have no idea what they’re doing, no idea, no idea, they have no idea and that’s what investing in training is – evaluated Abel, in one of the excerpts of his interview.

According to the coach’s lawyers, the criticism was made against “Brazil’s basic education, whose deficiency is notorious”. When echoing the speech, Mauro Cezar stated that Abel’s opinion would be different if the player involved in indiscipline was a foreigner, using the argument to justify the speech of “the colonizer’s vision”.

– So (Gabriel) Veron is not the first or the last to do this, he is a boy. I think it’s not a matter of man’s formation, it’s natural, a fascination. The guy is young, he has an opportunity, he is earning well, he has money, usually surrounded by friends and supposed friends and he gets excited in an hour there. It is a matter of maturity much more than education. Now, I don’t believe that Abel, like (Jorge) Jesus also said things like that when he was Flamengo’s coach, would say that if he coached Grealish at Manchester City, “ah English needs training”, so I think they wouldn’t say it , that’s why I think it’s a colonizer’s vision – said Mauro, at the time.

– I think these Portuguese come here, I think it’s great, I always defend them, I already say here I’m not in love with Jesus, I have criticisms of him, Jorge Jesus, but I don’t think it’s cool when they have that kind of behavior and all. They speak in a tone as if we were in 1500 again, they arrived here in the caravels, it’s not like that. I think, for me, this kind of statement bothers me, because I think they are different things. Educational issue is one, that’s the boy’s behavior – he added.

Jovem Pan was also sued by Abel Ferreira. The Palmeiras coach’s lawyers ask that the fine be divided between the journalist and the broadcaster, in addition, the defense also asks that the channel make a retraction on the broadcaster’s channels.

O THROW! contacted Mauro Cezar Pereira and is awaiting a position from the journalist. If made, this publication will be updated.