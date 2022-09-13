After a break, Cruzeiro starts preparing for the game against CRB

After three days off, Cruzeiro players returned to training this Monday (12/9) at Toca da Raposa II. Released by the club after the 1-0 victory over Operrio-PR, last Thursday (9/8), in Mineiro, the athletes started preparing for the match against CRB.

This Monday, the celestial cast went to the field to participate in a technical and tactical activity. Coach Paulo Pezzolano will have four more days to make the necessary adjustments to the team to face CRB, on Saturday (17/9), at 8:30 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the national tournament.

Willian Oliveira is missing from Cruzeiro in the match. The midfielder took the third yellow card against Operrio and is suspended for the match.

Another player likely to miss out on Cruzeiro is midfielder Joo Paulo, who is still recovering from a complicated injury to the posterior muscle of his right thigh. The athlete has been out of the field since April and is in transition to field activities.

Neto Moura and Rafa Silva, who served a suspension against Operrio, return to the team.