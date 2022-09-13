After all, does 5G consume more battery and data plan than 4G?

5G technology is already among us. More stable than 4G and ultra-fast, in addition to a signal with lower latency (delay) in data transmission, this generation of mobile internet allows a new user experience and is associated with increased productivity in areas such as industry, security, telemedicine, education and smart cities.

However, many users still have doubts about the new technology. Among them, two stand out: does 5G use more battery than 4G? Is the data plan more consumed compared to the predecessor?

5G: ultra-fast connection promises to change people’s reality. Credit: Torstensimon | Pixabay

According to Gilberto Sudré, professor in Computer Forensics and commentator on the CBN and Technologygives CBN Vitóriain theory, 5G connections consume less energy than 4G mobile networks.

He explains that, in some situations, the fifth generation of mobile internet can even help to save the battery of mobile devices due to the rest time it offers smartphones.

One of the reasons why the device may have high battery consumption is actually linked to prolonged use of the device. In this case, there is a large consumption of gigabytes of data and, consequently, a greater use of energy from the cell phone, a factor that will cause the battery to be consumed quickly.

“Once the user gets used to the speed of the 5G network, who said he would want the device to be ‘resting’? The high consumption of data for a long time will make the modem work longer and, with that, consume more energy”, he explains.

Gilberto Sudré Professor in Computer Forensics and commentator at CBN Vitória “It’s not 5G that consumes more battery, but its ultra-fast browsing that makes the user use the internet more”

Another factor that increases the device’s battery consumption, according to the expert, is linked to the still limited coverage of antennas operating in 5G technology, compared to the extensive mesh of the 4G network in various regions of the country.

“Smartphones, regardless of whether they are 4G or 5G, are always looking to connect with the best signal. So when these devices are in a low coverage area or completely outside of it, they tend to transmit the strongest signal, consuming more energy. of the battery. In these cases, the use of 5G can really result in a higher energy consumption of the device”, he explains.

TIPS TO SAVE YOUR DEVICE BATTERY

For those who are thinking about going back to 4G in order to save battery, Gilberto Sudré highlights that, before making this decision, it is important to observe what are the possible causes for high consumption. The first one is if the user is in a region with limited signal for 5G. In this case, the commentator explains that returning to the use of 4G could be a solution. “This can be easily accomplished in the Android and iOS system settings.”

However, if the battery is being consumed by the high volume of data, it is worth rethinking how to use the cell phone and applications. “A tip is to identify how many applications are being used or running, especially those that work in the background. 5G will not always be the main reason for the battery to be drained. Users should also be aware of other elements that interfere with energy consumption. “, he explains.

