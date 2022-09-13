After four years, the legendary Winamp gets a new version

Winamp has finally gained a stable version for those who want to miss and feed the nostalgia of this program that was so successful a few years ago. Among the improvements of the new version is, mainly, the compatibility with Windows 11, the new version of Microsoft’s operating system.

Find out what else Winamp has gained new and improved in the new version 5.9.

Stable version of Winamp

There was a time when Winamp was present on practically all computers, especially those who liked to listen to music through the device. It once held the title of the most popular MP3 player in the world due to its easy usability, beautiful skins, animations and modern media player.

However, with the sale of the company to other owners, these improvements began to stagnate. There came a point where the program began to lag behind, not bringing any kind of modernity, which culminated in its end. The last version released in this period was 5,666 in 2013.

But apparently, it’s not all over. In October 2018 a new version of Winamp was leaked on the internet, although it was only a beta version and not stable. Now, almost 4 years later, that stable version has finally been released, 5.9.

What’s New in the New Version

In a statement, the company revealed that this new version is the “peak of 4 years of work since the release of 5.8. Two development teams and a pandemic-induced hiatus.” It arrived as Winamp 5.9 Final Build 9999.

One of the main novelties is that it makes the program compatible with Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system, but it is not limited to that. Among other novelties, there is also the portability of the program that leaves Visual Studio 2008 for Visual Studio 2019.

To avoid any kind of problems with plug-ins, the Winamp installer already identifies which files will be needed to run on the device and asks the user to grant the installation of the same.

Other novelties are the playback of HTTPS:// streams, high resolution playback, new podcast directory, among others. In addition, the novelty also brings some fixes for bugs found in the previous version and promises improvements for the next update, which will be 5.9.1.

Among the bugs fixed are those that appeared in the About dialog box, Milkdrop, AVS Editor, among others. They also declared the VP3 format obsolete as they could not find the source code.

As for the next update, they promise:

Add native support for more formats (e.g. opus, ogv/ogm, TS, dash/iso6, H.265, HLS, VP9, ​​??etc.)

Replacement of old Gracenote resources (CDDB, Autotag , etc) with e.g. MusicBrainz or MusicStory

Maybe restore a working NowPlaying service

Add more standard services for ml_online view (Lyrics, Jamendo, Hotmix, YT, Bandcamp, Spotify, etc.) ?

More multithreading and progress dialogs for “Send To” features (e.g. send large ML view to a playlist)

Configuration for in_mod and out_wasapi

Finally, in terms of visuals, there aren’t many modifications, so the feeling of nostalgia is still guaranteed. If you are interested and want to download Winamp on your computer, you can access the download link through the program’s official page by clicking here.