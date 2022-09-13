Albon suffered respiratory failure after surgery







Williams issued a statement on Monday revealing that Alex Albon had an anesthetic complication following an appendix surgery performed on Saturday and suffered respiratory failure.

The Thai pilot needed to be intubated and admitted to the ICU. However, he made excellent progress throughout the night and was taken off mechanical ventilation and today he was transferred to a general ward due to be discharged on Tuesday. According to the team, the focus is on preparing for the return to the Singapore GP.

Check out Williams’ statement in full:

“Following Alex Albon’s diagnosis of appendicitis on the morning of Saturday, September 10, he was admitted to San Gerardo Hospital for treatment. He underwent successful laparoscopic surgery at lunchtime Saturday. After the surgery, Alex suffered unexpected postoperative anesthetic complications leading to respiratory failure, a known but uncommon complication. He was reintubated and transferred to intensive care for support. He made excellent progress overnight and was removed from mechanical ventilation yesterday morning He has now been transferred to a general ward and is due to return home tomorrow. There have been no further complications. Alex’s full focus is on recovery and preparation ahead of the Singapore GP later this month. Alex would like to thank you for the excellent care and support received, including from the nursing, anesthesia and ICU teams at Osperdale San Gerardo – ASST Monza, the FIA ​​medical team, its performance coach Patrick Harding, the Williams Racing team and Dr. Bennett of HINTSA Performance.”

