Alexandra Daddario rocks a completely transparent beaded dress at the 2022 Emmy Awards: photos

Alexandra Daddario looked drop-dead gorgeous at the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12. The 36-year-old actress was nominated for not one, but two Emmy Awards – Outstanding Miniseries for her show, the white lotus, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, for her role in the same show. For the event, Alexandra looked stunning in a one-shoulder beaded Dior Haute Couture dress.

Alexandra’s dress was completely sheer and featured a one-shoulder neckline that revealed her bare chest through the bodice. She complemented her look with dangling diamond earrings and switched her glam for the evening. She not only dyed her hair black but also cut it into a bob. A sultry smoky eye and a bright red lip joined her gaze.

The night before the Emmys, Alexandra looked stunning in a rainbow-striped sequined mini dress. The stunning high-neck dress featured bright colors and long, flowing sleeves. She styled her mini with an updo while a dark smoky eye and bright red lip completed her look.

Alexandra recently married the producer, Andrew form, and her wedding dress was absolutely stunning. She wore a white Danielle Frankel dress that was a pleated silk dress with spaghetti straps covered in floral embroidery. The loose dress had floral appliqués throughout, as did the veil, and her dark hair was pulled back in a bun. A sultry smoky eye and a bright burnt orange lip completed her look.

Alexandra always looks elegant and when she is not dressed to the nines, she can usually be seen wearing casual clothes, specifically swimwear. She recently posted a photo of herself wearing a lime green bikini with a one-shoulder bikini top and a pair of matching high-waisted pants. She captioned the photo of her jumping in the pool, “Emmy weekend jump!!!”

In addition to this bathing suit, Alexandra also posted photos of herself lounging on a chair in her backyard wearing a white one-piece. The swimsuit featured thin, ruffled sleeves while the rest of the swimsuit was full coverage. She had her dark hair down and naturally straight, while opting for just about any makeup.