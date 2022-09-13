Amanda Seyfried thanks her kids and her dog after winning the Emmy: ‘You have to go to bed now’

A proud mom. Amanda Seyfried thanked her children and her beloved dog, Finn, during her emotional acceptance speech at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.
“It feels really good,” the Get Out The 36-year-old star said after winning Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology or Movie on Monday, Sept. Theranos Elizabeth Holmes. After thanking the creator Liz Meriweather and the cast and crew, Seyfried shared a sweet message of gratitude for his loved ones.
“Hey! Bubs, you need to go to bed now, but thanks! Mean Girls said the star, addressing the two children she shares with her husband Thomas Sadoski. “Thank you, my family. [Thank you to] my mom, my husband, my dad and my kids – and my dog Finn! Thank you very much.”
read article
the Writing Alum, 46, was equally thrilled when Seyfried was announced as the winner, grabbing his wife’s face and giving her a passionate kiss as they rose from their seats. Sadoski also appeared to be holding back tears as he accompanied Grande amor alum to the stage to receive his award, before cheering her on from the audience.
We Weekly confirmed in September 2016 that the couple – who met the year before while starring in the Off-Broadway play The Way We Gone Close – got engaged after a whirlwind romance. Seyfried and Sadoski secretly got married in March 2017 when she was nine months pregnant. Mom Mia! star gave birth to daughter Nina two weeks later.
“I really wish I had rings at the hospital, you know?” Seyfried told PorterEdit in July 2018 about why she wanted to get married before welcoming her daughter. “What if something goes wrong and he’s not legally my husband?”
read article
She added that the ceremony was a low-key event followed by brunch at Cheebo in Los Angeles. “We got married in Topanga in March of last year,” she said at the time. “Just the two of us. And afterwards, I was like, ‘Can we go to Cheebo?’ It was amazing.”
The duo announced in September 2020 that they had welcomed a second child in a statement through the organizations INARA and War Child. “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago, our commitment to the innocent children who are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives,” the couple wrote at the time. “With the birth of our son, the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”
read article
Seyfried’s message to her dog was particularly special as she revealed earlier this year that he had completed his final round of chemotherapy. “So this is a big day for us because…Congratulations Finny, it’s your last chemo,” the Pennsylvania native shared on her Instagram Story in July. “No more chemotherapy! This is your sixth and final chemotherapy [round today.]”