Amanda Seyfried thanks her kids and her dog after winning the Emmy: ‘You have to go to bed now’

ads

A proud mom. Amanda Seyfried thanked her children and her beloved dog, Finn, during her emotional acceptance speech at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“It feels really good,” the Get Out The 36-year-old star said after winning Best Leading Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology or Movie on Monday, Sept. Theranos Elizabeth Holmes. After thanking the creator Liz Meriweather and the cast and crew, Seyfried shared a sweet message of gratitude for his loved ones.

“Hey! Bubs, you need to go to bed now, but thanks! Mean Girls said the star, addressing the two children she shares with her husband Thomas Sadoski. “Thank you, my family. [Thank you to] my mom, my husband, my dad and my kids – and my dog ​​Finn! Thank you very much.”