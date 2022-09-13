Amazon Announces New 11th Gen Kindle With Double Memory, 300 PPI Display, and More

Amazon has just announced the 11th Generation Kindle with exciting news for those who love to read books. Some of the highlights include improved screen, battery and memory. Starting with the display, the 11th Generation Kindle now features 300 ppi resolution to display fonts and illustrations more clearly. For comparison purposes, the previous generation was only 167 ppi. The screen still retains E-ink black and white technology with 4 LEDs and supports night mode and adjustable recessed lighting.

The battery now has a maximum battery life of up to 6 weeks with USB-C charging, setting a standard for the connection that was only available on the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite or higher models until now. According to Amazon, the new model is the lightest and most compact of all available at 8 mm thick, 157.8 mm high and 108.6 mm wide.

The internal storage is another interesting upgrade: 16 GB instead of the 8 GB of the most basic model, which allows you to store many more books, although it is difficult to fill all this with ebooks. The New 11th Generation Kindle will be available in blue and black, with fabric covers sold separately in black, pink, blue, green and lavender.

price and availability





The New 11th Generation Kindle is currently on pre-order on Amazon for R$499 or with a special cash discount. The launch will be on October 13, 2022, when deliveries will begin for those who pre-purchase the new model.

