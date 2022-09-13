Americanas will offer 70,000 scholarships to train people in IT

Currently, the market has been struggling to find qualified IT professionals and companies in the sector face a shortage of manpower. However, seeking to solve this demand, some companies are working to train the employees who need it. One of them is the large chain Lojas Americanas, which has engaged in training people in relation to the niche. Read on and learn more about the Bscholarships offered by Americanas in the next 5 years.

Read more: Americanas SA’s new project aims to train 5,000 women in technology

Americanas Futuro Polo Tech

The program is designed to facilitate online technology training for college students and recent graduates (three years of graduation) with a focus on career acceleration and development. Over the 5 years of the program, a total of 70,000 scholarships will be offered.

The first phase began on Friday, the 11th, with 20,000 scholarships for online training and 200 scholarships to complete the entire course. As a result, registration is now open on the project website and will be accepted until September 21.

How will the selection process work?

The program will have an educational selection process in which Americanas will provide, to all candidates from different corners of Brazil, an online training in introduction to data science and software engineering with exclusive content from Let’s Code, edtech Ada Community, which is a reference in the programming sector.

Candidates who perform well during the process will receive free tuition for the entire program and have the chance to further advance their careers in technology. The project with the Americanas network has online courses that last five months. The short duration is due to the company’s desire to develop information technology (IT) professionals as quickly as possible.

Prerequisites for enrolling in the program