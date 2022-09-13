AnnaSophia Robb of ‘Carries Diaries’ marries Trevor Paul

‘Today’ contributor Jill Martin donates wedding gifts to pay college student tuition

AnnaSophia Robb is officially off the market!

The “Carrie Diaries” star announced via Instagram on Monday that she married Trevor Paul during a beautiful outdoor ceremony in New York over the weekend.

Robb, 28, shared a photo of her and Paul walking hand in hand down the aisle as their wedding guests threw flower petals at them.

“Just the beginning…AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” she captioned the snap, which showed the newlyweds beaming.

Robb also posted the image on his Instagram Story, writing, “The most wonderful day of my life. THANK YOU TREVOR. Thank you all!!! We love you so much!”

Robb said “yes” in a corset bodice ball gown with a large tulle skirt and veil.

Her new husband looked elegant in a black tuxedo, which he completed with a bow tie.



The couple got married in a beautiful outdoor ceremony. TheImageDirect.com

The couple got married in upstate New York. TheImageDirect.com

Robb and Paul opted for an intimate ceremony. TheImageDirect.com Next

The “Soul Surfer” actress received hundreds of congratulatory messages in the comments section of her post, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote: “OH MY STARS!!! So happy for you two 💕.”

The actress referred to her new husband as her “best friend” and “the best man”. NBCU Stock Photo via Getty Images

“Queer Eye” star Tan France also praised the beautiful bride, writing, “BIG congratulations Anna. So, very happy for you! ❤️”

The actress joked that her nuptials were approaching earlier this month when she posted a photo of the couple kissing in a courtroom. “Coming soon ❣️⛪️,” she captioned it.

Paul asked the question last year. Instagram/annasophiarobb

The couple took their vows almost exactly a year after Paul knelt.

Robb, who has kept most of their relationship under wraps, announced that the couple were engaged in September 2021.

“I want to be with you everywhere! 🎶 And now I can 💗 We got engaged!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He is my best friend, the greatest man I know, and a very bad bitch 🎶, I feel pure joy starting the rest of our lives together!”