Antigua and Barbuda to hold referendum on becoming republic

Prime minister says it will be the “final step” for the country to gain its independence; country was a British colony

Former British colony Antigua and Barbuda is due to hold a referendum in the coming months to decide whether to become a republic. The information was confirmed by the country’s prime minister, Gaston Browne, in an interview with ITV News on Sunday (11.Sep.2022).

In his first interview since the monarch’s death, Browne stated that the possibility of becoming a republic “It must be taken for the people to decide”.

According to him, the desire to conduct a referendum does not demonstrate “disrespect” to the British crown, but rather a step towards the nation’s independence.

“This does not represent any form of disrespect for monarchs. This is not an act of hostility, or any difference between Antigua and Barbuda and the monarchy. It is a final step towards completing the circle of independence for us to become a truly sovereign nation.”said.

The country’s prime minister is expected to be re-elected in 2023 and the election is scheduled for his new term.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III is recognized as head of state by 14 independent nations, which shared the monarchical and parliamentary system with the United Kingdom, including the country located in the Caribbean.

Read the list of countries where Charles III is king: