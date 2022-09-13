Aston Martin says it helps ‘incredible talent’ Drugovich reach F1 – Formula 1 News

F2 CHAMPION DRUGOVICH: ALL ABOUT THE TITLE IN ITALY | briefing

Aston Martin wasted no time and announced Felipe Drugovich as the first member of the new Pilot Development Academy the day after the end of the stage that consecrated the Brazilian as champion of Formula 2 2022. The main names in the leadership of the English team made a point of highlighting Drugovich’s abilities.

Team boss Mike Krack recalled the performances of the pilot from Paraná on the way to the title of the main F1 satellite category.

“Felipe has shown incredible talent, determination and consistency to win Formula 2 this year. I particularly remember his fantastic victories in the sprint race and the main race in Barcelona in May, which were very impressive,” he said.

“We are delighted to have him as a member of our Driver Development Program and look forward to introducing him as part of our team in Abu Dhabi in November,” he said.

The team’s owner, Canadian Lawrence Stroll, assured that the company will work to help Drugovich reach F1.

I am very proud to inaugurate the Aston Martin Driver Development Program. I’m a big believer in rewarding young talent, and this is a fantastic way for us to help the next generation of riders.”

“We have followed and admired Felipe’s successful trajectory in Formula 2 this year, and we intend to provide him with all the necessary skills and experience so that he can take the next step in his career. Over time, it would be the ultimate validation if he ended up becoming a Formula 1 driver, joining the great pantheon of Brazilian drivers like Emerson Fittipaldi and Ayrton Senna.”

Aston Martin has also announced that Drugovich will make his debut for the team in the first free practice of the Abu Dhabi GP weekend in November. Afterwards, he participates in the rookie tests, in the same place, days after the race.

