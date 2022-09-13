Astro reveals whether the Thunderbolts will be heroes or villains – Cinema



Playback / Internet

Writing – Cinema Observatory





09/13/2022 08:41

09/13/2022 08:41

One of the stars of Marvel commented if the characters of the movie Thunderbolts will be heroes or just villains.

After revealing the cast and crew members, the new MCU movie that will be directed by Jake Schreier is surrounded by mysteries.

In a recent interview, Sebastian Stan, the Winter Soldier, commented that the film will answer whether the characters are heroes or villains. Also, the real question is who the Thunderbolts will fight, deciding who will be the antagonist or protagonist (via ScreenRant).

‘Well, again, maybe that’s what the movie will answer, right? It’s always interesting when you, as an audience member, have to decide whether we’re villains or heroes,’ he said.

‘But I think that’s what’s attractive about the film. It’s very unconventional like that. So it starts a little like who’s really the protagonist or antagonist’, concluded the star.



Playback / Internet

Marvel comics team

Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Olga Kurylenko, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are the confirmed actors in the cast.

Filming of the feature film will begin in 2023. Further details of the project should be announced soon.

Jake Schreier the project director, and Eric Pearson writes the screenplay.

Thunderbolts is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

This Astro post Reveals Whether the Thunderbolts Will Be Heroes or Villains was first published on Observatório do Cinema.