Atlético asks for title unification, but Conmebol committee requests new deadline to decide – Rádio Itatiaia

Two-time champion of the Conmebol Cup in 1992 and 1997, Atlético leads the movement that asks the entity to recognize the trophies as South American. This Monday (12), during a virtual meeting of the Club Committee, the members signaled the approval of the measure with the majority of votes. However, the CONMEBOL Executive Board requested more time for the decision. The information was provided by the ge and confirmed by Itatiaia.

Formed by all participants of this year’s Libertadores round of 16, 11 clubs voted for the unification of the titles.

In all, the Chilean Federation and three Brazilian clubs were against the measure – Corinthians, Flamengo and Palmeiras – to Galo’s surprise, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) abstained, in addition to three other foreigners who did not manifest: Cerro Porteño , Emelec and Deportes Tolima.

To recognize the titles of the former tournament as South American, representatives of the 10 confederations that make up Conmebol will decide in October, but the date has not yet been set.

Importance of unification in the ranking

If Conmebol’s advisers approve the unification, Galo can earn up to 300 points and move up in the entity’s ranking. Currently, the alvinegro occupies the 11th position.