Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as a pet, police say

  • Tiffanie Turnbull
  • From BBC News in Sydney

Kangaroo attacks are rare in Australia

An Australian man died after being attacked by a kangaroo he kept as a pet, police said.

A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400 kilometers south of Perth.

When paramedics arrived at the rural property, the kangaroo prevented them from attending to him.

The police were forced to shoot and kill the marsupial. The man died on the spot.

