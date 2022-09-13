Avai announces Lisca as new coach | Hawaii

The 50-year-old coach was in Sport at the beginning of the season, left the Ilha do Retiro team to go to Peixe, but displeased the Management Committee of the Vila Belmiro club due to the low performance, which was 37.5%. There were two wins, three draws and three defeats.
Lisca’s name was released this Tuesday morning by CBN Floripa commentator Rodrigo Faraco. Shortly after, Avaí confirmed the hiring. He will be presented this Wednesday, at 11 am, and leads the training of the day.
Currently in 18th place in Serie A, in the Z-4, with 25 points in 26 matches, Avaí seeks to leave the sticking zone and end the negative sequence of nine rounds without winning in the competition.
Avaí’s next opponent in Serie A is Atlético-MG, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, in Ressacada, for the 27th round of the competition.
