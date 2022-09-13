Avanti will not have a virtual queue to get a ticket to do Palmeiras

Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque (Photo: Publicity/Ag. Palmeiras)

Palmeiras started this Monday (12) the pre-sale of tickets for the classic against Santos, Sunday (18) at Allianz Parque, and the novelty will be the link to access the ticket, which will be made available only three hours before the start of the match, scheduled for 18:30 (Brasilia time).

The idea is to prevent the action of money changers and, therefore, the entrance will be available only one hour before the opening of the gates. The high volume of simultaneous access to the site, according to the club, will not affect fan members. Anyone who has purchased the ticket will also not need to go through the virtual queue, something common when the Palmeirense tries to enter the system to purchase tickets.

Tickets for Palmeiras and Santos cost between R$110 and R$190 in full amounts and discounts are according to each Avanti category.

Check pre-sale dates and times:

1st Pre-sale

Start: 09/12/2022 – 10 am

– 5 star members (10 to 9 points)

– Partners of the Diamond Plan

– Members who are also members of the club

2nd Pre-sale

Start: 09/12/2022 – 1 pm

– 4-star members (8 to 7 points)

– Members of the Platinum Plan

3rd Pre-sale

Start: 09/12/2022 – 16:00h

– 3 star members (6 to 5 points)

– Gold Plan Members

4th Pre-sale

Start: 09/13/2022 – 10 am

– 2-star members (4 to 3 points)

– Superior Silver Plan Members

5th Pre-sale

Start: 09/13/2022 – 1 pm

– 1 star members (2 to 1 point(s))

– Silver Plan Members

6th Pre-sale

Start: 09/13/2022 – 16:00h

– All partners

7th Pre-sale

Start: 09/13/2022 – 19h

– Up to 2 additional tickets using a voucher

