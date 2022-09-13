Avatar | Facts about the highest-grossing production of all time

Written and directed by Oscar winner James Cameron, avatar will be re-released in theaters on September 22nd in 4K HDR, as it heats up for the new movie Avatar: Water Path (watch trailer).

Produced by Cameron and Jon Laudau, Avatar takes audiences on a fascinating journey through Pandora, the fifth moon of a planet called Polyphemus. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, and features an immersive cinematic experience with revolutionary technology for the time and engaging characters.

The story is gripping and timeless, ingredients that made Avatar one of the biggest movie hits of all time and, no wonder, nominated in nine Oscar categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. The film won three awards: Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects. Check out other interesting facts about the production:

Conceived by James Cameron 14 years ago

In a behind-the-scenes video about Avatar, made by 20th Century Studios Spain in 2010, producer Jon Landau says that “14 years ago, Jim had a dream in which he saw Pandora”.

Waiting for the right technology to start production on Avatar

James Cameron wrote a draft of the screenplay in 1995, with all the characters, animals and settings. But he said that, at that moment, it was still a dream to make the feature: “At that time, it was not possible to do what I wanted to do,” he said in a report. The director then had to wait for the special effects technology to reach the point of evolution to follow the script he had written.

It was in 2005 that Cameron resumed the project to begin production. “I took the script out of the drawer, dusted it off, read it again, and said to myself, ‘This story isn’t so bad.’ It’s a movie that I would see”, recalled the director when talking about how it all started. “Avatar” officially debuted in 2009 in the United States and Brazil, and is also shown in Russia, China, France, United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Australia, Spain, among other locations around the world.

World-renowned artists to create Pandora

“We have hired a number of world-renowned visual effects (photography, animation, CGI) artists, quality and prestigious professionals, who impress with the quality of their work,” said Cameron. Rick Carter, the art director, added a comment about Cameron: “It wasn’t a world he invented on the spot, it was something he saw and reported to us in detail.”

Revolutionary film production in Hollywood

“One of the things that no one can take away from me is the fact that I was part of a revolutionary experience in Hollywood,” confessed actress Zoe Saldana, who plays Neytiri in the film. “We always try to push the limits and innovate. This time, we tried to push the limits and that was really hard, but we kept trying and it took a long time, because the result is unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

Avatar is the highest-grossing Oscar-winning film of all time.

Avatar is a production that marked the history of cinema in many ways, but also for being the production that grossed the highest grossing of all time. Total revenue has currently reached $2.847 billion, according to Screenrant magazine. The film was nominated for nine Oscars in 2010 and won three: Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Special Effects.

The Magic of Avatar at Disney Parks

From the wonders of floating mountains to the glow of the moon’s bioluminescence, the land of Pandora came to life in May 2017 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. There, fans can experience the magic of nature as created in Avatar. Over the past five years, people all over the world have been able to see what life on another planet would be like and get a little feel of the iconic film.

The language spoken by the Na’vi was created entirely from scratch

James Cameron hired linguist Paul Frommer to be responsible for creating the Na’vi language. The expert invented hundreds of words that are still used by fans of the film to this day.