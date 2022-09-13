Babylon: All About Damien Chazelle’s New Movie

After a four-year hiatus, the director Damien Chazelle returns alongside big stars. Your next movie Babylonstars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire and is the filmmaker’s first project since the first man (2018).

The plot follows Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) at Golden Age of Hollywoodcirca the late 1920s. Babylon takes place as the film industry shifts away from silent films to talking films, thanks to the invention of synchronized sound.

Pitt plays a silent movie star during the era, and Robbie is an icon of the 1920s. As Hollywood changes, they are forced to deal with an evolving industry.

The film had its first trailer launched this Tuesday (13), and shows the most dark pleasures of the film industry. In an intense and moving teaser, the feature depicts fights, orgies and drug use among the stars.

In addition to Margot, Pitt and Maguire, the film also stars Max Minghella, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea, Jeff Garlin, PJ Byrne, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

Originally, Emma Stone was scheduled to star in the feature, but the actress left the production at the end of 2020, due to scheduling conflicts. Robbie then replaced the star of La La Land: Singing Seasons (2016), which yielded the Oscar for best director to Chazelle.

Babylon is slated to open in theaters in January 19, 2023.