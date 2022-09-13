Battery capacities of the new Apple Watches are revealed

After the iPhones 14, the MySmartPrice today announced the capabilities of batteries From Apple Watches 8, Ultra and SE (second generation).

As in the case of iPhones, Apple does not disclose the specifications of the batteries of the watches, but according to data from a 3C Certificate (or CCC) certification document, it is possible to check what exactly these capabilities are.

Model battery capacity Apple Watch SE (40mm) 245mAh Apple Watch SE (44mm) 296mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) 282mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) 308mAh Apple Watch Ultra (49mm) 542mAh

Relative to their respective previous generations, the Apple Watch SE maintained battery capacity, while the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 saw a slight drop (282mAh versus 284mAh), while the 45mm version saw a paltry reduction (308mAh versus 309mAh).

Another interesting detail is that the Apple Watch Ultra battery is about 76% larger than that of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 – an incredible capacity, therefore.

With the Apple Watch Series 8‌, Apple promises the same battery life as previous-generation models. The Ultra‌, meanwhile, offers up to 36 hours of normal usage and up to 60 hours with a future power optimization mode, offering the longest battery life in an Apple Watch.

chip

The documents also confirm that the S8 chip on the second generation Apple Watches Series 8, Ultra and SE has the same CPU of the S6 and S7 chips.

More precisely, the CPU on the S8 carries the same identifier ( T8301 ) than that of the S6 and S7 chips. However, Apple has made changes to SiP to accommodate new components such as the new accelerometer and gyroscope on the Apple Watches Series 8‌ and Ultra.

via MacRumors