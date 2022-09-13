Beautification makeup at the cinema

When producing a film, several elements need to be considered: script, cast, costumes, sets and objects. For many, beauty (hair and makeup) plays an equally important role, which in addition to having the power to reflect the society of that moment, can even influence future trends.

In cinema, a makeup artist must be able to master the following techniques:

beautification makeup ;

; natural makeup ;

; make-up characterization and

and Artistic makeup.

After all, hair and makeup styling has the ability to set the scene as much as the outfit. Think of the wild beauty of brooke shield in The blue Lake (1980) or in the carefully constructed mask of Chiyo in Memoirs of a Geisha (2005).

See some movies that marked, also for their beautifying makeup!

Cleopatra (1945)

Actress: Elizabeth Taylor

Paper: Cleopatra

Makeup artist: the own

Synopsis: The film chronicles the rise and fall of Cleopatra (Elizabeth Taylor), queen of Egypt, her struggle to defend the empire from Rome’s political and territorial ambitions, and her relationship with Julius Caesar (Rex Harrison) and Mark Antony (Richard Burton). .

The makeup: The person responsible for the make-up is Elizabeth Taylorbecause the Italian makeup artist Alberto Rossi was afraid to apply the idea created by the actress. Liz had studied the necessary references and techniques and took over the makeup.

Emphasis: The black eye pencil is used on the eyebrows and in the drawing of the eyeliner to form the wings.

The eyes are the highlight here, as they are well outlined, both on the top and bottom. In addition, the shadow is well highlighted, filling the entire eyelid, until it reaches the eyebrow line. And to finish, the corners of the eyes with an illuminated touch.

Sin Next Door (1955)

Actress: marylin monroe

Paper: The girl

Makeup artist: Allan Snyder

Synopsis: In the midst of a heat wave, New Yorker Richard Sherman (Tom Ewell) enjoys a life free of charge, as his wife (Evelyn Keyes) and son have gone on vacation to Maine. Alone to work in Manhattan, Richard meets a beautiful model (Marilyn Monroe) who has moved into the upstairs apartment.

The makeup: The person responsible for the production of the actress was the makeup artist and his personal friend, Allan Snyder. He used Vaseline applied as a primer to freshen the skin; two shades of red lipstick (darkest for lip contour and lighter for filling); brown and black pencils for the eyes; false eyelashes cut in half and glued only on the outer corners.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Actress: Audrey Hepburn

Paper: Holly Golightly

Makeup team: Nellie Manley and Wally Westmore

Synopsis: Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) is a New York call girl who is determined to marry a millionaire. Lost between innocence, ambition and futility, she takes her breakfasts in front of the famous jewelry store Tiffany’s, with the intention of escaping from the problems. Her plans change when she meets Paul Varjak (George Peppard), a young writer supported by his lover, who becomes her neighbor, with whom she becomes involved. Despite her interest in Paul, Holly is reluctant to give in to a love that runs counter to her goals of becoming rich.

The makeup: The character’s traditional outline drew attention to the eyes of Audrey Hepburn and was balanced with a make lighter and more natural.

The makeup varies in intensity depending on the scene, but the formula is maintained: perfect skin, light blush, pink lip color, almost skin tone shadow and no shine, nude eyeliner on the waterline of the eyes.

Emphasis: The night scenes gained eyes with a soft smoky in the outer corners.

Arabesque (1966)

Actress: Sophia Loren

Paper: Yasminz Azir

Makeup artist: WT Partleton

Synopsis: When a plot against a prominent Middle Eastern politician is uncovered, David Pollock (Gregory Peck), Oxford University professor of ancient hieroglyphics, is recruited to help expose the scheme. Pollock must find information believed to be in hieroglyphic code and must also face a mysterious man named Beshraavi (Alan Badel). Meanwhile, Beshraavi’s beautiful lover Yasmin Azir (Sophia Loren) seems willing to help Pollock – but is she really on his side?

The makeup: she was herself expert in the tracing in the corner of the eye, superdramatic, geometric, even heavy. Your secret? Lots of layers of mascara to give your big green eyes all the attention they deserve. Sophia also used nude pencils on her lower waterline to open up her eyes. Fashionable eyebrows were arched. Her lips, full, but rarely with red lipstick. The muse preferred nude or pink lipsticks with a slight shine right in the center of the lips, to give even more volume and WT Partleton followed exactly all Sophia Loren’s demands, which she insisted on showing in all her films, becoming her “trademark”.

Scarface (1983)

Actress: Michelle Pfeiffer

Paper: Elvira Hancock

Makeup artist: Barbara Guedel

Synopsis: 1980s. Hundreds of Cuban immigrants land on the coast of Florida, during a brief opening of the island by Fidel Castro, in a ploy to get rid of the excess of prisoners in Cuban jails. Amidst the mass of miserable people, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) arrives, a bandit of little name and a lot of bravado, ready to conquer the world of drug trafficking.

The makeup: Taking the spotlight off the eyeliner, the technique that shone in the eyes of Michele Pfeiffer went to smokey eye, with highlighted lashes and nude pencil on the waterline. skin always fresh and illuminated, light, natural and creamy coverage foundation, marked blush (we’re talking about the 1980s, right?), with contouring.

Elvira: The Dark Queen (1988)

Actress: Cassandra Peterson

Paper: Elvira

Makeup artist: Pamela S. Westmore

Synopsis: Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) is the host of a low-budget horror movie show, but everything can change when she inherits from Aunt Morgana (Cassandra Peterson) an old mansion in Fallwell, Massachusetts, a small town with just 1313 inhabitants.

The makeup: The character created in the 1980s combines makeup, hair and even a very peculiar costume for a dark but sensual look. The black dress inspired by Morticia Addamsthe voluminous wig, in addition to the image of the pin-ups, are crowned by a striking look that goes beyond the cat-like outline, long, almost vampire-like nails and black. According to the actress Cassandra Petersonher face makeup was inspired by Japanese kabuki theater, with colors like red and pink on her very pale face.

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Actress: Kirsten Dunst

Paper: Marie Antoinette

Makeup artist: Pascale Bouquiere

Synopsis: Austrian Princess Marie Antoinette (Kirsten Dunst) is sent to France as a teenager to marry Prince Louis XVI (Jason Schwartzman), as part of an agreement between the countries. At the court of Versailles, she is embroiled in strict rules of etiquette, fierce family disputes and unbearable gossip, a world in which she has never been comfortable. Practically exiled, she decides to create a separate universe within that court, in which she can have fun and enjoy her youth. But outside the palace walls, the revolution can no longer wait to explode.

The makeup: White skin, strong and well defined blush, these are the main elements of makeup for Kristen Dunst as Marie Antoinette. Lipstick combined with blush for a monochromatic look. The eyes had a subtle brown shadow, just to give depth, without mascara.

Maleficent (2014)

Actress: Angelina Jolie

Paper: maleficent

Makeup artist: Tony G

Synopsis: After agreeing to marry Prince Phillip (Harris Dickinson), Aurora (Elle Fanning) is immediately welcomed by the Queen, her future mother-in-law (Michelle Pfeiffer), as if she were her own daughter. Revolted, Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) opposes the kingdom and gathers new allies to protect the magical lands they share.

The makeup: No look would be complete without beautiful makeup, and that’s where it comes in. Tony Gthe personal makeup artist of Angelina Jolie. To begin the makeup design process of maleficentToni G looked to nature for inspiration.

She explains:

“The story has a lot to do with nature and this certainly sparked a look more connected to nature and brown tones. With the palette, we wanted a color combination that could be used in variations, such as concrete, gray-brown, to give a more natural contour, and a darker brown (earth) and black (carbon) to add a dramatic touch to the palette. eyes, with a little gold to brighten it up, which would complement the yellow of the contact lenses.”

As the red lips were part of Maleficent’s classic design, it was an important element to retain in this look in the character. live action and the makeup artist finishes:

“We’ve tried a lot of reds; we wanted a very vivid red, but it also needed to have the right uniformity and be fully pigmented with a hint of shine. I loved the color we ended up choosing, it’s very dramatic!“

The Witch of Love (2016)

Actress: Samantha Robinson

Paper: Elaine

Makeup artist: Emma Willis

Synopsis: Elaine (Samantha Robinson) is a young witch who is determined to find the man of her life. She takes men to her home and makes spells and potions to seduce them. Everything works fine, but she ends up with a string of unfortunate victims. When she finally meets the man of her dreams, her desperation to be loved drives her insane.

The makeup: Here the association between daring makeup and meanness is represented – albeit in a more playful way. However, although the use of colored eyeshadows – mainly blue and green – became fashionable in the 1930s, the makeup of the character of Samantha Robinson it also reflects some 1950s makeup trends, such as boldly colored lips and arched eyebrows; her brightly colored eyeshadow is based on the makeup fashion of the 1960s and 1970s.

Cruella (2021)

Actress: Emma Stone

Paper: Cruella / Stella

Makeup artist: Nadia Stacey

Synopsis: Smart, creative and determined, Estella (Emma Stone) wants to make a name for herself through her designs and ends up catching the attention of Baroness Von Hellman (Emma Thompson). However, their relationship sets off a course of events and revelations that cause Estella to embrace her rebellious side and become Cruella, an evil, elegant, revenge-driven person.

The makeup: Following a punk aesthetic, in London in 1970, the production has a charming care with all the details, from the construction of the character’s narrative to the colors used, and of course, this also impacts the beauty of Cruella. This last one was one of the points that most caught our attention, and that of several other people, who have already gone to the makeup artist responsible, Nadia Staceyto learn more about this punk aesthetic and at the same time fashionista of the character of Emma Stone.

