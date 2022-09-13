Beyoncé celebrates 41 years at a party with several celebrities

Beyoncé turned 41 earlier this month on September 4th, but as the day fell into an extended Labor Day holiday, the singer postponed the party to the next weekend on Saturday, September 10th and celebrated. with several stars in his private mansion in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California. Despite the date of the party, the celebrities posted their looks just days later.

Ciara at Beyoncé’s Birthday Party. (Playback/Instagram)

According to TMZ, the paparazzi couldn’t get any photos of the birthday girl at her own Disco-themed party, but they did capture her husband Jay-Z, who was wearing a red suit and a pair of sunglasses. Other celebrities attending the party included singer Drake, Jaden Smith, Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancée actress Megan Fox, The Idol star Lily-Rose Depp, Offset (who channeled Michael Jackson in his evening wear ), Vanessa Bryant, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Kelly Rowland, actress Zendaya, Ciara, among others.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. (Playback/Instagram)

Bella Hadid at Beyonce’s party. (Playback/Instagram)

In addition to these stars, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family attended the party. Kim is wearing a red and black striped jumpsuit with long platinum blonde hair falling to her shoulders and oversized sunglasses shielding her eyes. Family matriarch Kristen joined her daughter for the night, as did younger sister Khloé Kardashian. It is still unclear whether Khloé was together with her ex Tristan Thompson, who was also at the party.

Lizzo and Mike Wright. (Playback/Instagram)

Even with her New York Fashion Week duties, Bella Hadid took a break to attend the party, and happy couple Adele and Rich Paul were also photographed entering the event. According to the website, guests started arriving around 10:30 pm and stayed until around 3 am.

Featured photo. Beyonce. Playback/Instagram.