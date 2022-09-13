Bia celebrates victory at the premiere and sets the calendar

Portoroz (Slovenia) – Beatriz Haddad Maia, from São Paulo, debuted with a victory at the WTA 250 in Portoroz, last Monday. Current number 1 in Brazil and 18 in the world, she surpassed the Danish Clara Tauson, 59th in the world, with partials of 7/6 (7-3) and 6/3, in 1h56 to advance to the round of 16 of the tournament.

“I’m happy with today’s work, the first round is always a very difficult game for everyone. Everyone is adapting and there’s also that anxiety of starting well. I had a lot of ups and downs during the match, but I’m happy to have had humility and managed to improve, regardless of what I did in the previous point”, evaluated Bia.

“That helped me come out with the win. Tomorrow I will have a free day to improve what I didn’t do so well today”, said the Brazilian, who is now waiting for the definition of the winner in the duel between Spain’s Cristina Bucsa and Croatia’s Petra Marcinko, to find out who her next opponent will be.

In addition to celebrating her performance on her debut in Portoroz, the left-hander from São Paulo also revealed her calendar until the end of the season. Its next commitment will be the WTA 500 in Tokyo, then it goes on to the WTA 250 in Tallinn, the WTA 500 in Ostrava, the WTA 500 in San Diego and ends at the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara.