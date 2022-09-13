Bloomberg: With Truss in power, UK risks being exposed to ridicule

The country risks not being able to overcome a whole series of complex crises, argues Bloomberg columnist Max Hastings.

Sputnik – After the arrival of new Prime Minister Liz Truss to power in the United Kingdom, the country is at risk of not being able to overcome a whole series of complex crises, argues the former editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph and the London Evening Standard, the columnist for Bloomberg Max Hastings.

According to Hastings, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, double-digit inflation, the struggling economy, the Ukrainian crisis, ineffective public services and the threat of bankruptcy for millions of people due to rising energy prices, compounded by the low level of Truss’ leadership, could lead the UK into a real catastrophe.

“Polls in the Conservative Party show that its ordinary members would prefer to stay with Truss’s predecessor Boris Johnson, albeit in disgrace. Esteemed columnist and former Conservative MP Matthew Parris, who did his political internship with the first -Minister Margaret Thatcher, characterizes the new head of government harshly: ‘She’s crazy,'” says Hastings.

“Since Johnson made her foreign minister last year, she has shown more talent in posing for photographs than in deciding serious matters. A high-level military officer who traveled abroad with Truss points out that she preferred to be accompanied by media representatives and personal advisers, rather than experts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Hastings reported.

Furthermore, the columnist criticized Truss’ attempts to look like Margaret Thatcher, expressed by extremely aggressive statements. Struggling to become a new “Iron Lady”, Truss, says the columnist, forgets the true character of Thatcher, who anticipated every political step always with prudence and caution.

“Today, the rise of Liz Truss to Downing Street amid the fall of the pound sterling and the prospect of a winter of industrial and social discontent represents a historic moment. The UK is in danger of being humiliated, but what is even worse, it can be exposed to ridicule”, concluded the author.

Liz Truss, who previously held the post of head of British diplomacy, was elected leader of the Conservative Party on 5 September. The former foreign minister received 81,300 votes, beating her opponent, former British finance minister Rishi Sunak, who received 60,400 votes. The YouGov poll revealed that half of Britons are not happy that Liz Truss has become the new British prime minister, while only 4% of respondents support her candidacy.

