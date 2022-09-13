Blue Origin rocket crashes after failed takeoff; watch the video – News

A Blue Origin unmanned rocket crashed shortly after taking off on Monday in Texas, the southern United States, the Jeff Bezos space company said, adding that the capsule managed to separate from the rest of the rocket.

“The thrust mechanism failed during today’s unmanned flight,” the company announced, then added that the capsule’s ejection system worked as expected, but that “there were no injuries.”

A video shows, after approximately one minute of takeoff, the capsule activating the emergency engines and separating from the rocket at full speed. Then she lands with the help of a parachute.







The video does not show what happened to the rocket that “fell to the ground”, the company wrote, and which in case of success should have returned and landed smoothly.

The unmanned capsule was only carrying research material for the New Shepard 23 mission.

The United States civil aviation regulator (FAA) has announced the suspension of any further takeoffs pending an investigation.

“The capsule landed safely as the rocket landed on the ground in the designated hazard zone,” the federal agency wrote.

This was the company’s 23rd mission and the first to end in a crash, dealing a blow to the space tourism company created by the founder of Amazon.

Jeff Bezos himself participated in the first manned flight of the New Shepard, in July 2021. Since then, the rocket has carried about 30 people, including William Shatner, actor of the iconic fiction series Star Trek.

In early August, the company successfully sent the first Egyptian and the first Portuguese into space, in an experience of just a few minutes in weightlessness.



