Blur, streetlight or firefly? The worst full moon photos on the internet

Admin 2 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views


The worst Full Moon photos ever posted by netizens

Image: Jack Taylor/Unsplash/Reproduction

As much as the photographer tries hard at the time of the click, it is common for photos of the Moon to look like a lamppost. If this has ever happened to you, don’t be upset. Surely someone has already gotten a worse image than your cell phone — and we’re here to prove it.

Outside Brazil, some amateur photographers have the habit of publishing their photos of the Moon on social networks accompanied by the hashtag #worstmoonpic (worst picture of the Moon, in Portuguese). Scientist Nicole Wood, for example, managed to record the satellite as if it were falling in the sky, leaving a very peculiar luminous trail.

But the Brazilians also do not disappoint and arrive strong in the competition for the worst photo of the Moon. Visual artist Augusto Santana faced a small problem with the long exposure, creating an image prohibited for minors.

We didn’t even get into one of the main factors that get in the way of photos of the Moon: the weather. Here’s some evidence that mother nature doesn’t really cooperate with photographers.

Since we mentioned streetlights at the beginning of the text, why not end the selection with these classic photos? Here it goes.

How to take good pictures of the moon

If you identified with these amateur photographers, know that there is a solution to your problem. Even having only a cell phone, it is possible to improve the quality of images taken from the Moon.

First of all, it is worth leaving the cell phone camera app aside and downloading other extensions that allow the device to be more sensitive, such as Camera FV-5 Lite (Android) and ProCamera (IOS). Looking for an open area with no light interference should help with the click.

The use of a tripod and timer will also make your images sharper, as the device will be stable during the entire capture. A zoom lens is a great investment for those who want to capture the Moon in detail. You can read more tips in this text of Chalk.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Samsung mocks iPhone 14 cameras

The smartphone world is increasingly competitive. Manufacturers launch more and more novelties to climb into …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved