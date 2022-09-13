Blur, streetlight or firefly? The worst full moon photos on the internet

As much as the photographer tries hard at the time of the click, it is common for photos of the Moon to look like a lamppost. If this has ever happened to you, don’t be upset. Surely someone has already gotten a worse image than your cell phone — and we’re here to prove it.

Outside Brazil, some amateur photographers have the habit of publishing their photos of the Moon on social networks accompanied by the hashtag #worstmoonpic (worst picture of the Moon, in Portuguese). Scientist Nicole Wood, for example, managed to record the satellite as if it were falling in the sky, leaving a very peculiar luminous trail.

Looks like my moon pics are as good as my bird pics. #worstbirdpic #worstmoonpic pic.twitter.com/sWC5lzACg2 — Nicole Wood (@WildlifeBioGal) April 27, 2021

But the Brazilians also do not disappoint and arrive strong in the competition for the worst photo of the Moon. Visual artist Augusto Santana faced a small problem with the long exposure, creating an image prohibited for minors.

I went to take a photo of the moon with the long exposure astrophotography mode and ended up taking a photo of the galaxies pica pic.twitter.com/WiC0IiuenS — Gusttoso (@_gusttoso) September 9, 2022

We didn’t even get into one of the main factors that get in the way of photos of the Moon: the weather. Here’s some evidence that mother nature doesn’t really cooperate with photographers.

Honestly, taking a photo of the moon is one of the most frustrating tech experiences out there. pic.twitter.com/amlOmRsjui — bruninho crimes (@espone_) September 9, 2022

I even tried to take a picture of the moon but the clouds wouldn’t let it 😂 pic.twitter.com/f6ySyCt35U — Re (@regianeiris) May 26, 2021

Very beautiful my photo of the moon with 1526171 clouds passing in front 😍 pic.twitter.com/BUNY1pVLta — Adelaide⁷ 📖: love/hate game (@LadyAdelaide777) May 16, 2022

Since we mentioned streetlights at the beginning of the text, why not end the selection with these classic photos? Here it goes.

Me trying to take a picture of the moon 🤡 and the post getting in the way too 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/eBkpiaDLfF — Zé das Matas 🌿 (@ZeDasMatas_) May 27, 2021

It’s very funny the people taking a picture of the moon looking like a pole today on insta

here is mine: pic.twitter.com/eZVeutGZTL — cintia (@cintiasilvestre) May 26, 2021

it looks like a light pole, but it’s just a photo of the moon taken on my cell phone pic.twitter.com/lcMCPh6ySN — kuyuki (@yukikle) September 9, 2022

How to take good pictures of the moon

If you identified with these amateur photographers, know that there is a solution to your problem. Even having only a cell phone, it is possible to improve the quality of images taken from the Moon.

First of all, it is worth leaving the cell phone camera app aside and downloading other extensions that allow the device to be more sensitive, such as Camera FV-5 Lite (Android) and ProCamera (IOS). Looking for an open area with no light interference should help with the click.

The use of a tripod and timer will also make your images sharper, as the device will be stable during the entire capture. A zoom lens is a great investment for those who want to capture the Moon in detail. You can read more tips in this text of Chalk.