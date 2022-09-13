Borrachinha shoots at Chimaev: “He’s avoiding fighting me” | combat

In an interview with “The MMA Hour”, Borrachinha explained what happened at that moment.
– I saw the “gourmet Chechen” very scared. He called me, I was training with my good friend Jake Shields, he was teaching me some good American jiu-jitsu positions, and I saw “Chechen gourmet” Chimaev. He was watching our practice, I saw it and I thought “ok, let this guy learn some techniques”. After about 10 or 15 minutes I heard him say my name: “Hey Paulo, please come here”, and I went there right away, and when I got there he said “Paulo, what are you saying about me in the media ?”, and I said “My friend, do you want to fight me?” and he said “No, I just want to know what you’re talking about me”, so I said “What am I going to say about you? I want to fight you! But I want to fight you in the cage, in an official fight”, because I’m a nice guy, and he told us to fight at that time. But, at that moment, he had more than ten people from his team with him, and I said “man, do you want to fight? You don’t have to call me to fight, get on the mat”. But he didn’t want to fight, he just wanted to appear for the cameras.
Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland last Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC 279, in Las Vegas, in the first round. With problems making weight, the fighter’s destiny may be the middleweight division, the same as Borrachinha, as indicated by Dana White.
The Brazilian, in turn, said he is recovering well from surgery on his hand, suffered after his victory over Luke Rockhold last month. Borrachinha stated that he will be ready to fight again in December or January, but he does not believe that his opponent will be Chimaev.
– I would like (to fight Chimaev) but I don’t think it will happen because he is avoiding fighting me. He doesn’t want to fight me, he wants to face guys smaller than him and guys who don’t have wrestling, who don’t have good takedown defense, no strength to screw him over. He knows who I am, and not even his trainer and manager want this fight. The guys want to fight Kevin Holland, a little guy, Gilbert (Burns), and I respect those guys. But he chooses who he wants to fight.