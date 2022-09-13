Botafogo idol, Loco Abreu is immortalized at Maracanã with his feet on the Walk of Fame: ‘It’s a very special day, an honor’

idol of Botafogothe former striker Loco Abreu set foot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Maracanã and was immortalized in a ceremony at the stadium’s Tribuna de Honor on Wednesday afternoon. He is the second Uruguayan to receive the honor, after Alcides Ghiggia, world champion in 1950.

The ceremony was attended by the president of Botafogo, Durcesio Mello, the 2010 champion coach for the club, Joel Santana, and the former player and now coach of the Glorioso B team, Lucio Flavio, among other personalities. Even the referee of the fateful cavadinha game, Gutemberg de Paula Fonseca, was present.

– There are many people to thank, but it is a special day. Being here at Maracanã, for us Uruguayans, for us Botafogo people, killing Maurício’s fasting in 2010, keeping Botafogo as the only tetra in Rio… It’s a lot of beautiful things. I know there are many more players who are here, who deserve even more, but I couldn’t say “no” to this invitation, to this honor, to be immortalized by a club that is inside my heart – said Loco Abreu.

“I’m putting my feet up, but actually there’s this whole gang behind us. I wouldn’t do a damn thing alone. It’s like Antônio Carlos told me, that I would have to put my head, not my feet. At that moment, God enlightened us to make that cavadinha. There was a superstition that the guys learned later, that I went to practice penalties, missed all three, and we won the next day. Then after that I started to miss penalties in training on purpose. I picked up this Botafogo addiction to this day – joked the former shirt 13.

– I’m very happy to be here, a lot of gratitude to Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Botafogo… Maracanã is impressive, I’m ashamed to know that Pelé, Romário, Ronaldo and then Loco appears… It’s very exciting, just not I talk more because I end up getting more emotional – concluded the Uruguayan.

See how the ceremony went on the FOGÃONET broadcast: