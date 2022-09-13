Botafogo won only three times at home in the 2022 Brasileirão

O Botafogo, for the third time in a row, did not win at home and wasted the chance to increase the distance from the relegation zone, which remains at five points. The performance at Nilton Santos, by the way, explains the team being in the middle of the table, without being able to pack. After all, the 0-0 draw with América-MG was the tenth setback in 13 games, which leaves Glorioso as the second worst home team in the Brasileirão.

There are only 13 points added at home in the competition, with three wins (over Fortaleza, Athletico-PR and São Paulo), four draws and six defeats. With a use of only 33.3%, Botafogo is only in front of the lantern Juventude, who added 11 points in Alfredo Jaconi.

“Everyone thinks that at home you can win, and away you can lose. I think we should always win. And we’re even winning more away than at home. We always play with the possibility of winning, we produce for that”, evaluated Luís Castro after the draw with América-MG, which earned him more boos from the alvinegros.

“I have nothing to agree or disagree with the fans. I have to accept. If the boos are for me, better than for the team. I understand the fans, who come looking for a victory and, when they don’t, of course they don’t like it. Playing at home or away, the only difference is having more or less fans. But, for those who live in football, the decisive thing is to focus on that rectangle of the game”.

Botafogo’s problem at Nilton Santos in 2022 is not just about the Brasileirão. For the Copa do Brasil, the team was eliminated by América-MG with the defeat by 2 to 0. Also in the stadium, and before Luís Castro took over, Glorioso lost the classics to Flamengo and Fluminense for the Carioca Championship.