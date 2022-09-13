Boy Falls in Love with a Vampire Who Never Ages in Horror Romance Film

Let me in is a film that mixes horror, suspense and romance, released in 2010.

Directed by Matt Reevesthe same as The Batman, the feature has Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz and Richard Jenkins in the main cast.

Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee) is a lonely boy who lives with his mother and is always teased by school bullies. One day he meets, near his house, Abby (Chloe Moretz).

Always in the shadows, she slowly grows closer to Owen and they soon become friends. But Abby has a secret: she is much older than her appearance suggests and needs blood to survive.

To achieve it, your companion (Richard Jenkins) carries out murders on the sly, in order to draw blood from victims and bring it to Abby.

Unfortunately, Let me in is not available on any streaming platform here in Brazil. However, you can easily find it on Google, just type your name followed by “online”.

See the trailer: