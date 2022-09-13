Braz confirms that new Flamengo stadium will have capacity for more than 100 thousand people | Flamengo



Marcos Braz – Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

Marcos BrazGilvan de Souza / Flamengo

Published 09/13/2022 15:02 | Updated 09/13/2022 15:29

The stadium that Flamengo intends to build will have a capacity for over 100,000 people. That’s what the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, assured in an interview with the website Paparazzo Rubro-Negro. The official spoke about the project and highlighted that President Rodolfo Landim is in charge of the issue.

“With absolute certainty, the stadium leaving will be for more than 100 thousand people. I trust it. I trust his determination (by Rodolfo Landim). If it will be possible or not, if there will be time or not, Flamengo will build a stadium for more than 100 thousand places. You can nail it”, said Braz. “Building a stadium with more than 100 thousand seats is no joke, you need time. Projects, a series of things. President Landim is far ahead of this, he is the person who is most ahead of this in Flamengo. I believe a lot in his strength, in the strength of Flamengo and also of the fans”, he added.

It is worth remembering that in August, President Rodolfo Landim had already spoken about the capacity of the future stadium. In a video that circulated on social media during Flamengo’s game against Athletico, for the Brasileirão, the president stated that the place would have room for “at least 100,000 people”.