Brian Cox Feels Sorry For Amber Heard After Johnny Depp Trial

Brian Cox said he’s “sorry” for Amber Heard regarding the highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actor, who plays Logan Roy in Successionspoke briefly about the former couple in a new interview.

When asked about Depp, Cox admitted he regrets saying he was “overrated”. the star told The times that “the public loves him”.

In response to the interviewer’s suggestion that the jury also loves Depp, Cox responded, “Well, it’s true.”

He continued: “I feel sorry for the woman [Heard]. I think she took the worst.”

Earlier this year, Depp won his high-profile defamation case against his ex-wife Heard.

Depp sues Heard for $50 million over an editorial Washington Post titled: “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

The article doesn’t mention Depp by name, but his lawyers said it falsely implies that he physically and sexually abused Heard while they were together.

Heard counter-sued for $100 million, accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing her lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

In June, a jury found Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

During the trial, Heard testified about the death threats she and her baby received from the star’s fans. Pirates of the Caribbean.

In his emotional testimony, Heard told the jury: “People want to kill me and they tell me every day. People want to kill my baby by putting it in the microwave and they tell me.”

Cox was present at the Emmy Awards ceremony on Monday night (September 12).

Successionthe Emmy favorite had a good night, winning the drama series at the end of the event, as well as best screenplay for creator Jesse Armstrong and best supporting actor for Matthew Macfadyen.

“Great week for successions,” Armstrong commented onstage. “New king in the UK, that’s for us. Obviously, they voted a little more for us than they did for Prince Charles. I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, let’s leave that to other people…”

Armstrong’s words were met with strange sounds from the audience, and Cox chimed in, advising, “Keep it real! Keep it real!”

You can read highlights from the awards ceremony here.