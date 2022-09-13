Byron Castillo case: audio “consolidates complaint”, says Chile; player’s lawyer minimizes | international football

1 of 3 Byron Castillo screams in pain after injuring his knee in Ecuador match – Photo: FRANKLIN JACOME / AFP Byron Castillo screams in pain after injuring his knee in Ecuador’s match (Photo: FRANKLIN JACOME / AFP)

ANFP president Pablo Milad reacted hours after the audio was released. For the representative, the support statement goes against the arguments of the entity, which seeks to prove that Byron Castillo was chosen irregularly by Ecuador in eight games of the Qualifiers for the World Cup. In its first decision, in June, FIFA closed the case against the Ecuadorian Football Federation. However, the federation of Chile appealed.

– It helps us to have hope. It substantiates more and gives more strength to our position. It is external evidence, which is not within the evidence we present, but it further consolidates our complaint. Now it’s time to see what the Appeals Committee will decide. Now we are subject to determination. I hope the decision is fair. We will follow to the last consequences – declared Milad.

To geBrazilian lawyer Eduardo Carlezzo, who represents AFNP in the case, said he intends to add the material to his arguments with FIFA.

– We knew that this audio existed, because it was clearly mentioned in official documents in Ecuador, but we were unaware of its content. The recording validates everything we’ve said since the beginning of this case. Clearly, this now needs to be presented as evidence to FIFA’s Appeals Committee ahead of Thursday’s hearing.

2 of 3 Pablo Milad, president of the ANFP — Photo: Disclosure/ANFP Pablo Milad, president of the ANFP — Photo: Disclosure/ANFP

According to the “Daily Mail”, the audio is from an interview conducted in an investigation by the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in 2018. The newspaper also shows a document with the result of that process, which attested to the Colombian nationality of Byron Castillo. Even so, the FEF would have covered up the illegal nature of the Ecuadorian side’s registrations.

In the FIFA lawsuit, the ANFP maintains that Byron Castillo used a false birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality.

Byron Castillo’s lawyer minimizes audio

Also on Monday, Byron Castillo’s lawyer, Andrés Holguín, tried to reduce possible repercussions of the audio. He made a point of remembering that the declaration is old and guaranteed that it could not be used in the appeal with FIFA. According to the Ecuadorian press, the passage has already been dismissed as evidence before.

– In the FIFA process, this audio cannot be presented as evidence since it was not presented in the first instance, nor in the appeal. It does not affect anything – he told Ecuadorian radio Mach Deportes.

3 of 3 Byron Castillo in action for Ecuador against Chile in the qualifiers — Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images Byron Castillo in action for Ecuador against Chile in the qualifiers — Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Even though he was summoned by FIFA to give statements in the appeals committee, Byron Castillo would not need to participate in the process, according to Holguín.

– Swiss law allows Byron Castillo to appeal the right of silence. We know that later they go to the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), but that doesn’t stop us from sleeping – point out Holguín, regarding the possibility of the Chilean federation triggering the court as a last resort.

Holguín had already anticipated the possibility that Byron Castillo would not even have to travel to Switzerland for the hearing:

– He has no legal obligation to attend, he is not a part (of the process). In a trial, if my witnesses decide not to go, I can’t force them. It’s not like in the US. It’s nothing new, not inconvenient, it’s very likely that the player won’t even show up to declare – Holguín told Argentinian radio La Redonda.

Castillo’s nationality has been a topic in Ecuador since the winger was called up to the youth teams. He did not play the 2017 U-20 South American Championship due to inconsistency in the documents. His first call-up in the main team was only in August of last year, after the guarantee of a local judge. Since the beginning of the investigation, the Ecuadorian Federation has said that it remains calm and that it will contribute to the case. A lawyer for the entity, José Massú declared that there was no chance of punishment for the Ecuador team for any irregularity linked to the side.

What does Chile intend with the process?

The ANFP requires that, in each match that Byron Castillo played for Ecuador in the World Cup qualifiers, the Ecuadorian team loses the points it has gained and that the opponents keep the three points.

Ecuador was fourth in the South American qualifiers, with 26 points. Chile was only seventh, with 19. Byron Castillo was selected in both games against Roja, who drew one and lost the other. With five more points, the Chileans would go to 24 and would have a greater balance than the Peruvians, thus taking fourth place.