Canadian family travels the world before their children lose their eyesight

The daughter Mia was just 3 years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier noticed for the first time that she was having vision problems.

A few years after they first took her to a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their 4 children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosaa rare genetic condition that causes vision loss or decline over time.

Up until this point, Lemay and Pelletier, who have been married for 12 years, had noticed that two of their children, Colinwho is now 7 years old, and Laurentof 5, were experiencing the same symptoms.

Their fears were confirmed when in 2019 the boys were diagnosed with the same genetic disorder. Their other son leonow 9 years old, does not have the condition.

“There’s really nothing that can be done,” says Lemay, explaining that there is currently no cure or effective treatment to slow the progression of retinitis pigmentosa.

“We don’t know how fast it will advance, but they can be completely blind by middle age”.

Once they got used to the news, the couple focused their attention on helping their children build the skills they would need to navigate through life.

When Mia’s specialist suggested they provide her “visual memory”, Lemay realized there was a truly amazing way they could do it for their kids.

“I thought, I’m not going to show her an elephant in a book, I’m going to take her to see a real elephant,” explains Lemay. “I will fill your visual memory with the best and most beautiful pictures I can”.

She and her husband soon began making plans to spend a year traveling the world with their children.

While Lemay and Pelletier used to travel together often before becoming parents, and having taken their children on several trips, going out on a long journey as a family didn’t seem viable before.

“With the diagnosis, we have an urgency,” adds Pelletier, who works in finance. “There are great things to do at home, but there’s nothing better than traveling.

They soon started trying to save money and their travel pots received a timely stimulus when the company where Pelletier worked and held shares was purchased.

“It was like a gift from life,” admits Lemay, who works in healthcare logistics. “It’s like, here’s the money for your trip.”

They had to postpone the trip due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and revised the itinerary numerous times. When they eventually left Montreal in March 2022they had few plans in place.

“We actually left without an itinerary,” says Lemay. “We had ideas of where we wanted to go, but we planned as we went.”

According to the National Eye Institute, part of the Institute of Health, an agency of the Department of Health and Human Services, symptoms of retinitis pigmentosa usually start in childhoodand most people eventually lose much of their vision.

