Captain America | Actor is excited to return to the MCU

Actor Danny Ramirez, who played Joaquin Torres in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, revealed in a recent interview that he is very excited to return to the MCU.

In an interview during the D23 Expo, Ramirez revealed all his excitement to be part of such a great franchise, and showed all his happiness to be part of the new Captain America movie.

When asked about his anticipation for Captain America: New World Order, Ramirez said:

“I’m excited, man. I’m walking around and everyone just loves it. Receiving that love is such a unique experience,” Ramirez said. “From independent film to Captain America: New World Order, just going out and being called by my name by Kevin [Feige] it was crazy. It was crazy.”

More information has not yet been revealed, but what is known is that Joaquin Torres will assume the mantle of Hawk in the next movie, now that Sam Wilson became the new captain America.

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.