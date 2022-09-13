Cara Delevingne’s drug history

The actress was seen visibly weakened in several photographs and videos taken by paparazzi.

In the last week, photographs of the actress and model Dear Delevingne published by the British tabloid Daily Mail surprised the world by distorting the artist’s image; unlike the fashion pages and major Hollywood productions, the records showed Face squandering insalubrity, with tangled hair, dirty clothes and barefoot on a public road.

Registered near an airport, where she faced undisclosed issues that prevented her from boarding a chartered flight by the American rapper’s private jet.Jay-Zshe appears dropping her cell phone, using a pipe and walking in her socks on a sidewalk, later taking shelter inside a car.

Even without commenting, the experience with drugs of Dear Delevingne is already known for previously granted interviews throughout her career, surprising not only for her consumption and family history, but for her early experience with hard drugs, including artificial ones.

Usage history

Face started her modeling career at the age of 10, participating in an editorial in the Italian version of Vogue magazine. Coming from a family of high socioeconomic status, the actress started early in the various advertising and photographic modeling jobs, but the transition to catwalks only took place in 2011, when she was already 18 years old.

The trajectory of brilliance, still in his youth, contrasts with the intimate passages; four years later, in 2015, she granted an interview assuming that she used drugs at the beginning of her modeling career, as reported by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

At the time, she explained that she did not go “in depth” in the use, without specifying whether the problem with chemical dependency came from the beginning of the model’s trajectory on the catwalks or in photographs, when she was much younger.

On the same occasion, she also explained that the problem starts at home; her mother, the London socialite Pandora Delevingnefaced heroin addiction even when the model was a child.

family mobilization

After the release of the images of Face visibly weakened, the British tabloid The Sun reported that his family, made up of tycoons from various areas of activity in the United Kingdom, plan to come together to propose an intervention.

Thus, Face could be admitted to a rehabilitation clinic. To the same vehicle, a personal friend of the model detailed: “This situation has been going on for a few weeks, and now Cara’s family is involved. We are talking about doing some kind of intervention.”