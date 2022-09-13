Central do Apito: Sandro Meira Ricci sees penalty not scored for Sport against Bahia | sport

At Central do Apito, referee commentator Sandro Meira Ricci evaluated the move in the opposite way and believes that the penalty should have been awarded.

Whistle center: Sandro Meira Ricci sees a penalty for Sport in a bid not marked by the referee

– For me there was a penalty, yes, by Gabriel Xavier. We realize that the Sport player was ahead and Gabriel Xavier tries to reach the ball, he doesn’t reach and ends up doing some charge from behind. For me, penalty – said the commentator.

Central do Apito saw an unmarked penalty for Sport against Bahia

The move revolted the red-black crowd at the stadium, with complaints in the stands, and also on social media.

Following the move, striker Vagner Love approached Edna Alves and defender Sabino even went down to the edge of the lawn to speak with the fourth referee. There was, however, no consultation of the VAR video on the edge of the field.

– Probably she ordered it to go on and VAR understood that the Sport player forced the bar, but for me it could have been a penalty – concluded Sandro Meira Ricci.

In this Sport x Bahia, there was still another decisive participation of the referee in the match, when Rodallega swung the nets and had the goal disallowed – for offside signaled by the assistant. The bid was confirmed by VAR.

Sport had gone through problems with refereeing in the last round of Série B, against Ponte Preta. On the occasion, there was a goal disallowed for offside – also criticized by Central do Apito – and the club called the CBF to hear the VAR audios in the bid in question.

