Challenge in Double Dose Brazil: Learn how to watch reality – 09/09/2022 – Illustrated

Former military Luciano Tigre and hunter Rene Murad, who participated in Largados e Pelados Brasil, star in the first season of the survival reality called Desafio em Dose Dupla Brasil.

In each of the six episodes, the duo face a different biome of Colombia, from remote jungles to inhospitable mountains. In the premiere, they must find water, food and shelter in the Tacacoa desert. The platform makes a new episode available every Saturday.

Discovery+, 12 years old

central park

In the third season of this animated series for adults, filled with musical numbers, the millionaire Bitsy continues to try to buy the biggest park in New York, to build malls and residential buildings on the land.

Apple TV+, 14 years old

Anthrax: US Under Attack

In 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attacks, letters with anthrax spores caused death and panic in the United States. This documentary follows the FBI investigation of the case.

Netflix, 16 years old

Growing

Actress Brie Larson is one of the executive producers and directors of this series that follows a group of teenagers on the threshold of adulthood.

Disney+, 14 years old

Cauldron with Mion

The frame “Sobe o Som” is back in the program. In the premiere, Flávia Alessandra and her daughter Giulia Costa compete against girlfriends Vitória Strada and Marcella Rica.

Globe, 3:50 pm, free

the scandal

The Fox News president’s sexual harassment cases of the news channel’s presenters are the subject of this film with stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Telecine Premium, 22h, 14 years old

Isolates: Invisible Fear

An even more lethal variant of the novel coronavirus forces the entire world into lockdown. A couple tries to survive, but Covid is not the only threat they face. The film is also available on Amazon Prime.

HBO, 22h, 14 years