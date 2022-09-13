Chance of meteor hitting Earth increased, says NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently reassessed the real chances of asteroid Bennu impacting planet Earth. According to the United States space agency, the probability of a collision remains very low, but it is higher than previously believed. The research has astronomers around the world on high alert. The new data was collected by a mission called OSIRIS-REx.

The Bennu meteor, which has a diameter of approximately 490 meters, has its trajectory closely monitored by astronomers. After two years of investigating the space object, experts concluded that the odds of Bennu hitting Earth had gone up from 1 in 2700 to 1 in 1750. “It’s not a significant change and the probability of impact is about the same,” said Davide Farnocchia, who led the research.

According to the researchers, in more than a hundred years, the asteroid will reach 7.5 million kilometers from Earth’s orbit. When that happens, Bennu will fall into the “potentially dangerous object” category. While the chance of it hitting our planet remains slim, astronomers monitor the asteroid closely.

“Actually, we now have a much better understanding of Bennu’s trajectory and can better predict what the possible paths are in the event of an impact. I think that overall the situation has improved and my concern has not increased,” added Farnocchia.

Recently, China announced plans to launch rockets at an asteroid like Bennu in a hypothetical collision with Earth.