Chromecast with Google TV (4K, 2020) is also approved by Anatel – Tecnoblog

Two years after its launch in the United States, Chromecast with Google TV received approval from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). The dongle can play videos in up to 4K and is compatible with the company’s virtual assistant. From there, we can expect the gadget to be officially sold in Brazil at any time.

Chromecast with Google TV (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

The Google dongle received the certificate on June 10 and was requested by New Paths Representação Comercial Ltda., with an expiration date of June 10, 2024. Interestingly, the device’s remote control received approval in February 2022.

Its identification model is the GZRNL, manufactured in the USA. It is worth noting that in addition to this item, another Chromecast has been approved, which may be launched in October, as discovered exclusively by technoblog.

The small device brings a simple and unflattering look. Available colors are white, blue and pink. Some of the gadget’s features include Bluetooth 4.1 (no 5.1, unfortunately), Wi-Fi 802.11ac and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+.

In our review, we feel that the device is a great hit by Google, and can be considered one of the best streaming devices today.

Finally a remote

The Chromecast remote control (Image: Disclosure / Anatel)

For those who don’t know, previous generations of Chromecast needed a smartphone connected to the device to control everything. This time, the addition of a remote is very welcome. The accessory uses two AA batteries and is very minimalistic.

Its few buttons offer easy navigation, options like volume and instant access to apps like Netflix and YouTube.

Another interesting feature is the presence of a microphone on the controller. Just press the button on the right to speak with the company’s virtual assistant. In addition, it is worth noting that the device allows you to turn the television on and off.

What caught your eye most about the new Chromecast with Google TV? Interested in purchasing the device?