“Closely monitors the situation”; Flamengo doesn’t stop at Oscars and wants to repatriate R$ 46 million striker for 2023

The player has already made it clear that he has his desire to return to Brazilian football.

O Flamengo returns to the field next Wednesday night (15). The opponent of the time will be São Paulo for the return clash of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. O Dearest has the advantage of having won the first leg by 3 to 1 and plays, at home, in Maracanã, being able to even lose by a goal, which will still, yes, reach the final.

On the other side of the bracket, Fluminense and Corinthians will also face each other again this week in the decision for another spot in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The two teams drew in the first leg and whoever wins guarantees will be in the championship decision.

Regarding the market, already thinking about the planning of the 2023 season, some names have been speculated in Mengão. The most popular is Oscar, who almost closed with Rubro-Negro Carioca in the last transfer window, however, besides him, another one may be close. According to the journalist Fred Augustowhich covers Atlético, the Minas Gerais team, Mengão and another team from São Paulo monitor Michael’s situation to bring him back to Brazil.

Through his social networks, the sectorist of Galo highlighted that three teams fight for the attacker. “Atlético, Flamengo and a team from São Paulo are closely monitoring the situation of player Michael. Player tries to release on loan and can paint in Brazilian football in 2023”.

Regarding values, Michael was traded by Rubro-Negro Carioca to Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, for the value of 8.5 million dollars (at the price at the time, the value was around R$ 46 million). Regarding salaries, according to Uol, the player who will receive 2.4 million dollars per year (R$12.2 million in current conversion).