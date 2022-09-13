Comedy by George Clooney and Julia Roberts leads the box office in Brazil







Photo: Publicity / Universal Pictures / Modern Popcorn

The romantic comedy “A Ticket to Paradise”, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, was the most watched movie in Brazilian theaters this weekend. The film, which opened on Thursday (8/9) had 121,000 spectators and a box office of R$ 2.85 million, according to data from Comscore.

Back on the screen in an extended re-release, “Spider-Man: No Homecoming” came in at No. 2. With 92 thousand people paying to see a few minutes of extra scenes, the Sony/Marvel production added R$ 1.76 million to its accounting.

The horror “No! Don’t Look” closed the Top 3 of the most viewed.

In all, nearly 488,000 spectators paid for tickets this weekend, surpassing last week’s record low of 491,000.

This “consecrated” last weekend with the worst movie audience of 2022 in Brazil.

Not by chance, the major networks will promote the “Cinema Week” from Thursday (14/9), offering discounts on tickets to try to attract the public.

See the ranking of the most watched titles in Brazilian cinemas.

1. “Entrance to Paradise”

2. “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”

3. “No! Don’t Look!”

4. “Minions 2: Origin of Gru”

5. “Predestined: Arigo and the Spirit of Dr. Fritz”

6. “The Legendary Dog Warrior”

7. “The Black Telephone”

8. “A Place Far Away From Here”

9. “Thor: Love and Thunder”

10. “Pinocchio – The Wooden Boy”