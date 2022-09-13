Comparison with Queen and High Inflation: The Challenges of the UK’s New King and Prime Minister – News









The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, was sworn in by Queen Elizabeth II last Tuesday (6), two days before the death of the monarch. Charles, then Prince of Wales, now becomes King of the United Kingdom, taking over his mother’s throne for 70 years.

This unique week in British history takes place in a troubled economic scenario caused by the departure from the European Union – called Brexit – and the pandemic of the new coronavirus. In addition to undermining the UK’s finances, Covid-19 generated the scandal of Boris Johnson’s illegal parties, which damaged the image of the former prime minister.

Elizabeth’s death and Johnson’s departure, however, could be a fresh start that the UK needed. The professor of international relations at Facamp (Faculties of Campinas) James Onnig tells the R7 who sees the arrival of Charles III and Truss as “a cycle that begins”.

“It was a very unique coincidence: a new prime minister, death of the queen, a new king. A new cycle begins. I think the UK is looking at it that way,” says Onnig.











In an interview with R7ESPM professor of international relations Demétrius Pereira sees the passing of the throne from Elizabeth II to Charles III as an opportunity to attract the curious to the United Kingdom and, thus, boost tourism in the region.

“The renewal of the monarchy may bring, perhaps, even tourists to the UK, who are curious to know how this happens. It can also have positive economic consequences there and, on the one hand, it can even help [o reino]”, says Pereira.













Energy, Ukraine and Brexit will be the North of Truss

















With the clear challenge of restoring British confidence in the Conservative Party, Truss still has to deal with other sensitive issues for UK society. The high cost of living in Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales has put increasing pressure on national political leaders.

Part of the economic problems is due to the energy crisis that the United Kingdom is experiencing. The slow transition to clean energy and the depletion of the large reserves of gas and oil in the North Sea contribute to the scenario of loss of purchasing power of the population.

“The UK has wind power, big offshore wind farms as well, but it takes time for it to work, so it’s much harder for Truss to get an immediate result,” says Onnig.

Another resource that could be used by the prime minister to lower the price of energy matrices would be the import of Russian gas, but due to the sanctions imposed on Moscow due to the war in Ukraine, this second door was closed to Truss.

In one of the first speeches to the people of the country after assuming political leadership, the new head of the British Parliament took a stand against Russia, which, in Pereira’s view, may show a more rigid pulse in the face of the conflict in Eastern Europe.

“[Truss vai] deal with the war in Ukraine, which has very serious economic effects on the European economy. She has positioned herself in the area of ​​foreign affairs by being quite tough on Russia. So the British must now harden their position towards the Russians so that Ukraine is freed from this war”, explains the ESPM professor.

Another issue that has dragged on in recent years in the UK has been Brexit. The negotiation for the country’s exit from the economic bloc was the trigger for the fall of former Prime Minister Theresa May and the rise of former Prime Minister Johnson. More than five years after the referendum that sealed the rupture, Truss still needs to build new paths for the country.

“The UK is learning to live without the European Union. In fact, this also took a toll on the issue of tariffs, taxation, which were increasing and even the transport sector, with the price of freight, even generating discontent among truck drivers. Truss will also have to face this with a very steady hand because it is also an Achilles heel”, details Onnig.













A life of preparation to be king

















Never has an heir to the throne of the United Kingdom waited so long to assume the British crown. At 73, Charles was seen as the next king for more than 70 years, during which time Elizabeth II ruled the royal family quietly and firmly.

It was up to Prince Charles of Wales to prepare for the succession and a life of ups and downs, marked mainly by environmental activism and his marriage to Princess Diana, who continues to be remembered to this day.

“Charles has an ace up his sleeve for having been very active on environmental issues and this will expose him as a world leader, which the British love. Now, he has to follow the discretion that his mother followed. Because the monarchy is very discreet and, despite there being a thousand gossip about them, the royal family does not expose itself”, explains Onnig.

For Pereira, the comparison of Charles III with Elizabeth II and other kings and queens will be inevitable. Still, the ESPM professor believes that the new head of the British monarchy has learned a lot during the seven decades as successor to the throne.

“Charles will be compared a lot to his mother and to the other predecessors, but at the same time he is very prepared. He had been preparing for many years, it was the Prince of Wales who stayed the longest. [com esse título].”

The pressure for the new king, at this point, will be his own son William, direct heir to the throne after the death of Elizabeth II. For public opinion, the new Prince of Wales brings to the crown a renewal and modernity that Charles, at 73, cannot do.











Even so, for Pereira there is no one better than Charles to maintain the stability of the monarchy, so well protected by the queen during 70 years of reign.

“Charles seems to have matured a lot. [como príncipe de Gales]had already taken on several roles from her mother, so she seems to be the really best suited person for the job at the moment.”

Onnig, for his part, believes that Charles’ reign will be a great preparation for the arrival of William, loved by the British people along with his wife Kate and their three children.

“Charles is going to be ruler, be king, for a while. Because in my humble opinion, everything is ready for him to abdicate as soon as possible for his son, to have a young man who can rule for a long time again”, concludes the Facamp professor.









