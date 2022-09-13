Corinthians reappears, and VP may have returns for decision

One day after drawing 1-1 with São Paulo, the Corinthians squad returned to training at CT Joaquim Grava this afternoon (12), already aiming at the match against Fluminense, at 8 pm on Thursday (15), at Neo Química Arena, for the return of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

For the decisive game, coach Vítor Pereira may have the return of defender Raul Gustavo and right-back Rafael Ramos, in the final stretch of recovery from injuries. In addition, the trend is that you can count on Fagner and Renato Augusto from the beginning – both started on the bench and gained minutes in Majestoso’s second half. It is worth remembering that Bruno Méndez is absent because he has already played for Inter in the competition.

Players who played for more than 45 minutes in the derby remained inside the CT performing regenerative work. The rest, including Fagner, Renato Augusto and Fábio Santos, who were spared at Morumbi, took to the field and participated in an offensive organization activity with passes and finishing, in addition to a work on possession of the ball in a reduced space and a work of confrontation.

Six base players completed training at CT Joaquim Grava: goalkeeper Wesley (2002), right-back Léo Mana (2004), defender Alemão (2002), midfielders Cauan (2003) and Thomas Argentino (2004) and striker Higor (2003).

A probable lineup of Corinthians against Fluminense is as follows: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson), Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.

With 2-2 in the first leg, at Maracanã, Corinthians needs a simple victory to go to the final. A new tie takes the decision to penalties.