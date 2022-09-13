Corinthians vs Internacional: see dates and times for the Brazilian Women’s Finals | football

After eliminating rival Palmeiras in the semifinals, Brabas do Timão will go after their fourth national championship, the third consecutive one, and will decide at the Neo Química Arena, on the 25th, at 14:00 (Brasília time).
In an internet campaign, Fiel asks for the presence of more than 40 thousand people in Itaquera.
The first game will be in Beira-Rio, this Sunday, the 18th, at 11 am. The colorada team reaches the final after eliminating São Paulo at Morumbi.
Corinthians players celebrate the classification — Photo: Marco Galvão
The Corinthians women’s team has already lifted the cup in 2018, 2020 and 2021. Fourth in 2021, Inter reaches its first final and thus tries its first conquest.
Internacional goes to the final of the Women’s Brasileirão for the first time — Photo: Staff Images/CBF
See below the best moments of Corinthians’ 4-0 victory over Palmeiras, which secured the spot in the final.
Best moments: Palmeiras 0 x 4 Corinthians for the 2nd game of the semifinal of the Women’s Brasileirão 2022
See also how was the victory of Inter against São Paulo by 1 to 0 in Morumbi:
Inter defeats São Paulo and goes to the final of the women’s Brasileirão
